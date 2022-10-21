Develop alternative roads for metro’s Kakkanad extension: Uma Thomas

The State government and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) must develop alternative roads to divert vehicles when barricades are erected on Civil Line Road and other corridors on the International Stadium-Infopark stretch for the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad phase-II extension, Uma Thomas, MLA, has said.

Addressing a stakeholder meeting here on Thursday, she reminded that a host of alternative roads had been developed (and bridges built) prior to commencement of piling for the metro’s Aluva-SN Junction (Thripuntihura) phase-I corridor.

She further demanded full-fledged box culverts beneath the metro’s phase-II viaduct for smooth flow of water along canals and drains. Her demand comes in the wake of criticism that pipe culverts in many areas on the metro corridor were causing waterlogging.

Hibi Eden, MP, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, District Collector Renu Raj, District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju, and municipal councillors were present at the meeting.