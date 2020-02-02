Develop a passion for reading, lawyers told

The new generation of lawyers must have a passion for reading and make extensive use of the library, K.M. Joseph, judge, Supreme Court of India, has said.

He was delivering the convocation address at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) at Kalamassery on Saturday.

“It is true that unlike earlier times knowledge is at anybody’s fingertips now, by merely opening the laptop or even the mobile phone. But I would still advise all to go to the library and develop the habit of reading. It should not be confined to reading related to any particular case with which you may be involved. Develop a passion for reading. Not a word you read, I can assure you, will be in vain,” he added.

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar, who is the Chancellor of NUALS, presided over the event and conferred degrees. Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel and Vice Chancellor K.C. Sunny spoke.

Sheena Fathima A. bagged the first rank in BA. LL.B (Hons) and Sharika R. the second rank. V. Aravind Rajagopal bagged the first rank in LL.M examination. Cash prizes and mementos were given to three students who won third position in the international environmental moot court competition held at Florida in 2019. They are Nikitha Susan Paulson, Lijin Vargese and Samyuktha Ramaswami.

Justice Anil K Narendran of Kerala High Court; C P Sudhaakar Prasad, Advocate General and K S Radhakrishan, former judge of Supreme Court were among those who attended.