Detention of woman before Navakerala Sadas: HC asks police to file affidavit

January 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition by Archana L. from Kollam and her mother-in-law seeking compensation for detaining her in custody for allegedly wearing black clothes just before the Navakerala Sadas held in Kollam .

In the petition, Archana alleged that she was detained for more than seven hours since she wore black clothes. She contended that every citizen had the right to wear any colour of dress of their choice decently. She alleged that she was detained only because her husband was a politician belonging to an Opposition party. She submitted that she was publicly humiliated and her children were in a state of shock to hear about their mother’s detention by the police.

In a statement filed on behalf of the police, the government pleader submitted that the petitioner’s husband was a prominent leader of the BJP and she was an activist of the Mahila Morcha.

The petitioner and five others sat on the road at the Randalumoodu junction and raised slogans, causing obstruction to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. As a result, the petitioner and others were arrested to avert any law and order situation. She was later released on bail.

When the petition came up, Justice Devan Ramachandran told the prosecutor that it may not be proper to file a mere statement on behalf of the police officer. The court added that the station house officer of the Kunnicode police station should file an affidavit controverting the allegations.

