Detained sailors ‘stripped’ of their mobile phones, leaving their families distraught

The uncertainty surrounding the fate of the 15 Indian sailors, including three Malayalis, in detention in Equatorial Guinea, grew further as they were reportedly stripped of their mobile phones, thus snapping their communication with their families.

Sailors of crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun have been in detention since August 8. The vessel was impounded by Equatorial Guinea Navy at the direction of their Nigerian counterparts on suspicion of carrying out crude oil piracy.

The detained Malayali sailors were communicating with their families back home through video calls. Their social media accounts also drew attention to their plight. In fact, the social media status of Sanu Jose, one of the detained sailors from Kochi, read ‘phone is with Navy,’ leaving his wife Metilda Sanu desperate.

“All I received today (Thursday) was an Email from him (Sanu) saying that his phone has been seized and they were likely to be handed over to Nigerian authorities. It also seems that they were under increased pressure from the Navy officers of Equatorial Guinea aboard the vessel,” she said.

Besides, a visibly shaken Tanuj Mehta, captain of MT Heroic Idun, has tweeted a video stating that the vessel was about to be towed away to Nigerian border where they were likely to be handed over to authorities there.

‘Bring us back’

“This is an illegal operation. Help us and save us. Bring us back home. We will die in Nigeria,” he said in tweet. The video also showed the Indian sailors individually asking for help.

Meanwhile, as per international media reports, a factsheet has been put out by Nigerian Navy about the incident. According to it, while the ship has not lifted any crude oil from Nigeria, it nevertheless stands accused of breaking the laws of Nigeria in “other ways”.