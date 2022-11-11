Detained sailors on the verge of being shifted to Nigeria, say family members

Though there were reports that the mobile phones of detained sailors were taken away on Thursday, at least two of them nevertheless were able to contact their families here on Friday

The sailors of MT Heroic Idun, a very large crude oil carrier, seized in Equatorial Guinea more than three months ago, are on the verge of being shifted to Nigeria, as per the information available with the families of the sailors here.

Though there were reports that the mobile phones of detained sailors were taken away on Thursday, at least two of them nevertheless were able to contact their families here on Friday. Three out of the 16 detainees are Malayalis; of them, Sanu Jose and Milton D’Couth are from Ernakulam district.

“In a call on Friday, Sanu said that 15 of the detained sailors have been moved back to their carrier and that they were about to be shifted to Nigeria. He said that the plan seems to be to tow their vessel into Nigerian waters using two tug ships,” said Metilda Sanu, wife of Mr. Sanu Jose.

Hailen Sheethal D’Silva, wife of Mr. D’Couth, said she was much relieved to receive a WhatsApp message from her husband, which stated he was still having access to his mobile phone.

“With the shifting of 15 sailors, including Milton, to the carrier, all the 26 sailors are now back together. Nigerian Army guards are said to be aboard the vessel. It seems that Indian Embassy authorities have made arrangements in Nigeria,” she said.

Application with ITLOS

Marshall Islands, where the vessel is registered, had filed an application for the prompt release of the vessel with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

According to the application on August 12, while MT Heroic Idun was in the exclusive economic zone of Sao Tome and Principe, it was approached by the Equatorial Guinean Navy vessel Captain David and asked to stop the engine. The vessel was then asked to follow it to Malabo from where it was directed to the Luba Anchorage along the coast of Bioko Island. It remains stranded there since then.

The application stated that while the master and the 14 crew members were taken to a government-owned facility, the remaining 11 crew were detained on the vessel.

As per the relevant rules of the Tribunal, the dates of the public hearing shall be fixed by the President of the Tribunal within a period of 15 days from the first working day following the date of receipt of the application. The judgment will be read at a public sitting of the Tribunal to be held no later than 14 days after the closure of the hearing.