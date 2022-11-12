Detained crew of MT Heroic Idun taken to Nigeria

The uncertainty over whether the detained sailors of the very large crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun will be handed over to Nigeria is settled as reports have reached here that the vessel has eventually reached the West African nation.

Sailors and their families were apprehensive of such a move all along as they fear that it may prolong their detention as the sailors would be fated to face trial in Nigeria. Among the 26 detained sailors were 16 Indians, including three Malayalis. Two sailors, Sanu Jose and Milton D’Couth, are from Ernakulam district.

The detainees had been in the custody of Equatorial Guinea since the vessel was arrested by its Navy at the instructions of their Nigerian counterparts on August 12. Reports have now emerged that Equatorial Guinea has eventually handed over the control of the vessel and detainees to the Nigerian Navy.

“I received a WhatsApp message from Sanu on Saturday saying that the ship has anchored in Nigeria,” said his wife, Metilda Sanu. It is learnt that the ship is currently anchored off the Nigeria coast and is under the control of the Nigerian navy with naval officers aboard the vessel.

Hailen Sheethal D’Silva, wife of Milton D’Couth, was more fortunate as she could speak to her husband a couple of times albeit only for a few seconds. Her husband reportedly told her that he felt safer in the ship and that there were enough supplies of food and water. “But there is no clue about when they will be taken from the vessel to the port,” she said.

Meanwhile, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, on Saturday met Ms. Sanu at her home and assured her that efforts are being made at the embassy level for the the safe return of the sailors at the earliest. He confirmed that the ship and crew are in Nigeria and that the embassy officials are trying to meet the sailors in person. He assured the family that the government is doing everything possible in compliance with the international maritime laws.