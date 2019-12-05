Detailed probe sought into gas pipeline rupture

A detailed probe must be conducted into Wednesday night’s incident in which the city-gas pipeline laid by Adani-IOC at Pettah was ruptured when piling was being done for Kochi Metro, V.P. Chandran, Corporation councillor has demanded.

In a memorandum to District Collector S. Suhas, he said the KMRL should have been more cautious while doing piling for the metro’s Pettah-SN Junction stretch since numerous oil and gas pipelines, including that of Kochi Refinery, lay beneath. The rupture did not luckily cause any damage to life and property, he said.

Work resumes

Meanwhile, KMRL officials said piling resumed soon after the incident which occurred in between Pettah Junction and the bridge nearby. “Oil and gas companies had provided drawings of the location of pipelines, based on a tracking machine. In this case, the pipeline was located a little away from what was specified in the drawing. But we had taken all precautions, including having an official of the city-gas project at the site, when the piling was done. It was thus that valves on either side were closed and any potential leakage prevented.”

They said the pipeline was at a depth of 8 metres. “But we have been taking precautions regarding this up to 10 metres.”

Piling has to be done up to a 45 m depth to support the metro pillars. Already, 12 piles are over.