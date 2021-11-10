Despondent Manchester United fans seek solace in WhatsApp quiz contest

KOCHI:

10 November 2021 15:42 IST

Questions will be mostly indirect ones and in Malayam making it tough for teams to Google them within the allotted 12 seconds.

Fans of the European football giant Manchester United (MU) across the world desperately need a diversion taunted as they are over social media platforms for their team’s chastening defeats at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the English Premier League.

For the fans in the State that seems to have come in the form of a football quiz to be held over WhatsApp over a period of about two months by the Manchester United Supporters Club Kerala (MUSCK), one of the few officially recognised MU fans club in the country.

The quiz will be organised like a football match between two teams of seven members each or eight if a team opts for a non-playing manager. While five will be first-team members, two will be substitutes.

“If we have 16 teams at the end of the registration period on November 12, then teams will be split into four groups and the contest will be held in a round-robin format followed by knock-outs. Else, there will be two groups and the top two teams from each will proceed to the semi-finals. Based on the success of this one, we will organise a bigger contest involving fans of other clubs as well,” said Akash Keshav, chairman, MUSCK.

Each round will have eight questions with each symbolically representing the various stages of a 90-minute football match and points will be considered as goals. So, the first question will represent the kick-off and the next 7 questions the 15th minute, 30th minute, half time, 60th minute, 75th minute and then the 90th minute respectively.

“The final question, which will be an image-based one will represent the injury time and has been christened ‘Fergie Time’ after the legendary MU manager Sir Alex Ferguson whose teams used to wrest matches in the injury time,” said Saeed Muhammed, quiz master and secretary of MUSCK.

Questions will be mostly indirect ones and in Malayam making it tough for teams to Google them within the allotted 12 seconds. Points will be awarded either on the basis of most number of right answers from a team or the fastest team to the answer.

“Though WhatsApp quiz has been there for a while, its popularity seems to have gone through the roof over the last year when everyone was confined to work from home,” said Mr. Saeed who has hosted several such quizzes.