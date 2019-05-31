‘Despite stop memos, work on park near lake continuing’

Despite several stop memos, construction of a park is alleged to be progressing on what is said to be a reclaimed land on the bank of the Chilavannoor Lake, near Janatha, Vyttila.

The Kochi Corporation is building a park in the “ecologically sensitive area,” a strip of land measuring about 80 cents. It is said to have no permission from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority despite the land coming under Coastal Regulation Zone I, claimed Chesire Tarzon, an Aam Aadmi Party worker.

The Ombudsman for Local Self-Government Institutions has called for a sitting on June 16 on a complaint given in this regard, he said.

It is the third stop memo against the work which is being violated, Mr. Tarzon said. The last stop memo was issued by the Poonithura village officer on March 23, 2019. The earlier one was in 2011 and then, in the same year, the High Court had ordered that the construction on the strip of land be cleared by the builder which had erected flats nearby, he said.

The Corporation has brought the construction of the park under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme. Mr. Tarzon said that utilisation of the fund under the Amrut scheme has also been questioned as it should be used only for eco-friendly projects. “It is a different matter that a petition for a Vigilance inquiry has also been filed against the inflated cost of the project at ₹1.26 crore,” he said.

AAP Thrikkakara Mandalam convener Foji John said that he had photographed the ongoing work in the park area several days this month. A wall built to erect a gate, new building materials, a new trench and a newly plastered line of bricks all show that work on the site is progressing. A nearby private property is being used to bring in building materials, he said.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, told The Hindu that he would take up the issue with the Mayor. If the court verdict is to restore the land to its original state, there should be no construction at all, he said.