Despite rain, Atham procession held with vigour after three years

Atham procession, which was supposed to make a grand comeback after the pandemic, was literally soaked in the heavy rain that lashed Kochi on Tuesday. A truncated procession started much beyond the scheduled time on the day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Notwithstanding the heavy downpour that somewhat robbed its charm and delayed the proceedings by hours, the Atham pageant complete with the traditional Atham procession, marking the start of Onam festivities, was held in the temple town of Thripunithura on Tuesday.

Though the procession was originally scheduled to start at 8 a.m., it was delayed by almost three hours owing to the relentless heavy rain. Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, inaugurated the Atham pageant and flagged off the procession, while Anoop Jacob, MLA, hoisted the Atham flag.

The celebrations were set to kick off with an hour-long fusion performance by noted performing pianist Stephen Devassy to the accompaniment of percussions artists on Chenda. But due to the disrupted schedule, it was reduced to just 20 minutes much to the disappointment of spectators.

Children participate in Atham procession in Thripunithura on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

“Except for that, everything was held in its full glory notwithstanding the rain-induced disruptions in the schedule. The event was held in all its traditional vigour for the first time since 2018 when rain and pandemic reduced it to a largely ceremonial event with the hoisting of the flag and its handing over to the Thrikkakara temple. Hundreds turned up along the route to witness the event that featured 75 floats. The procession was held along the traditional route without any cutback,” said P.K. Peethambaran, Thripunithura municipal councillor and general convener of the organising committee of Atham celebrations.

Pulikali or tiger dance artists pose for photographs before participating in the Athachamayam procession marking the beginning of Onam festival in Kochi on Tuesday.

The procession started from the Government Boys High School ground as usual and wound its way through the Government Hospital Junction, Statue Junction, Kizhakkekotta, S.N. Junction, and Vadakkekota to reach the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple before getting back to the Boys’ High School ground through Statue Junction. The procession ended around 2.30 p.m.

Actor Harishree Ashokan inaugurated cultural programmes in the evening. Various cultural events will be staged at Atham Nagar at the Boy’s High School between 5.30 p.m. and 11 p,m. till September 7.