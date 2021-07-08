Despite pandemic, Infopark Kochi posts export growth of over ₹1,000 crore

Despite the challenge posed by the pandemic, government-run IT Park Infopark Kochi posted an export growth valued at more than ₹1,000 crore, a release issued here said.

The export from IT companies operating out of the park rose to ₹6,310 crore from ₹5,200 crore during the previous year, a surge of ₹1,110 crore as per the figures as on December 2020. Currently, 415 companies are operating out of Infopark.

More than 40 companies started operating from the facility during the pandemic while more are waiting their turn. Though 18 companies either downsized their workforce or ceased operations since the pandemic, it was more than compensated by the arrival of new companies. Further infrastructure developments are progressing in a fast phase at Infopark and more than six lakh square feet of new IT space will be made available by the end of the year.

“Though COVID-19 has been a challenge, it has opened up new doors to opportunities and adaptations in the field of technology. Many IT employees who have been working outside are increasingly returning to Kerala. They see Kerala as a safe working place in the changed scenario and want to work here. IT companies in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai have expressed interest in expanding their operations to Kerala to accommodate this workforce. This will give a new impetus to IT parks across Kerala including Infopark,” said Infopark CEO John M. Thomas.

Infopark had organised a mass anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive for IT employees and their families to ensure a safe working environment. This was in addition to the vaccination camps held by various companies.

This has helped ensure that almost all the employees working out of Infopark have received at least the first jab of the vaccine. IT companies are working with a limited number of employees at their offices while the rest work from home on a temporary basis.