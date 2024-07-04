Despite inspection, illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into Periyar continues

Industrial units at Edayar continue to discharge untreated wastewater into the Periyar even as the inspection by the panel appointed by the Kerala High Court in the wake of the recent mass fish kill is progressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two units were found dumping untreated wastewater into the river over the past two days. The incident occurred a week after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board ordered closure of a used/waste oil recycling unit in the Edayar industrial estate after inspections revealed illegal discharge of dark oily effluent through the stormwater drain from the unit linked to the Periyar.

Board officials have collected samples from the two units and follow-up action will be taken on the basis of the results. The inspections showed that a red-colour effluent was dumped into the river from a unit that had permission to discharge treated wastewater into the waterbody. A black-coloured effluent was dumped from a bonemeal unit. The board had issued a notice to the first unit in 2021 for directing untreated wastewater into the river.

The board had warned of action against erring units under the relevant provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 for the intentional discharge of untreated raw effluent into the waterbody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.