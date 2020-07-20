Desilting of Konothupuzha to commence

KOCHI

Irrigation dept. likely to approve the ₹17-cr. project soon

Work on desilting Konothupuzha is expected to begin this week. A major proposal costing around ₹17 crore is likely to be approved by the Irrigation Department soon.

Since the approval for the project is likely to take time, initial work to desilt the entire 17-km stretch of the river will begin soon, said M. Swaraj, MLA.

He added that a barge was being rented from a private company, and equipment for desilting was being procured from the Irrigation Department.

Mr. Swaraj said Minister for Irrigation K. Krishnankutty had convened a meeting of stakeholders in the capital on June 30 and had seen the proposal submitted by the department engineers. The project is expected to get approval soon, he added. Konothupuzha used to be a source of drinking water and irrigation for paddy fields near Thripunithura as well as Udayamperoor and Amballoor until pollution caused by constant dumping of waste and encroachments choked the waterbody.

The river, once a source of livelihood for people along the banks and those engaged in fishing, passes through Udayamperoor, Chottanikkara, Mulamthuruthy, and Amballoor. Efforts have been on for almost a decade to desilt the river and evict encroachers.