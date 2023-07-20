ADVERTISEMENT

Desilting of canals in Eloor in progress

July 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor Municipality has cleared mud and silt from a total stretch of 15 km along 33 canals as part of the ₹2-crore assistance project of the government for cleaning up waterbodies to prevent flooding during rainy season.

The fund will also be used for constructing culverts. The work has been completed along Panachithodu, Amamthuruthuthodu, Valiyachalthodu, Cheruchalthodu, Pathelakadthodu, and Madapattuthodu.

Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said waterlogging during the monsoon had been resolved to a certain extent through removal of silt and mud at Panachithodu. The government has also permitted the civic body to strengthen bunds using coir geotextiles. The construction of a culvert along Kuzhikandam creek is in progress, and the work is expected to be completed in six months, he added.

