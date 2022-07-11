Deputy Director of Prosecution takes charge
P. Premnath has assumed charge as the Deputy Director of Prosecution, Ernakulam.
He had served as the manager of training of the Directorate of Prosecution. He had also served as the State secretary of the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors Association.
