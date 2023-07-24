Deprived of drinking water, residents stage protest at KWA office in Kaloor

July 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of Edappally and Ponekkara divisions under the Kochi Corporation staged a protest in front of the Kerala Water Authority office in Kaloor on Monday demanding immediate steps to restore drinking water supply that got disrupted nearly two weeks back.

The protest was led by Deepa Varma, councillor representing Edappally division. It was called off after the officials assured them that water supply will be restored in two days. “We will come back to the office again, if the promise is not kept as the residents have no other option but to continue the protest,” she said.

The water supply was hit following maintenance work along the main pipeline in Palarivattom on July 14. Though the KWA authorities had claimed that the supply would return to normal in two days, the situation had worsened. Ms. Deepa pointed out that water supply along several lanes in the division was completely disrupted, forcing the residents to depend on tanker lorries. Most of them had to spent ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for a load and were unable to bear the expenses in view of the inordinate delay in restoring the supply, she said.

KWA officials pointed out that they have requested the higher authorities to initiate measures to boost pressure along the main line as part of the efforts to provide drinking water in the same flow as received two weeks back.

