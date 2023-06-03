Deposits in the merged Malppuram District Cooperative Bank will lose insurance cover: RBI

June 03, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The deposits with the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank which has been compulsorily amalgamated with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) will lose insurance cover as it has been merged without the previous sanction of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to an affidavit filed by the RBI before the Kerala High Court. The RBI pointed out that the bank had been merged with the Kerala Bank under the amended section 74H of the Kerala Cooperative Societies(KCS) Act without the previous written permission of the RBI as required under the section 2(gg)(i) of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation ( DICGC)Act.

As a result, the cooperative bank would “go out of the definition of the eligible co-operative bank’ under the DICGC Act . The amendment allows the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to issue an order for amalgamation of the district cooperative banks which have refused to merge with the Kerala Bank.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a writ petition challenging the compulsory merger filed by U.A. Latheef. MLA, president of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank. The general body of the bank had defeated the merger resolution when it was put to vote. The RBI granted final approval for the amalgamation of 13 other district cooperative banks with the Kerala Bank in 2019. . The affidavit added that the State government had in 2021 inserted sub-clause (a) in Sub-Section (1) of Section 74H of the Kerala Cooperative Societies(KCS) Act which empowers the Registrar of the Cooperative Societies to amalgamate district central cooperative bank (DCCB)s even if a co-operative bank slated for amalgamation have not passed the resolution as required under Section 14A of KCS Act in public interest without obtaining a previous written sanction from the RBI. The RBI also pointed out that there was a contradiction in the two provisions in the Act. While the section 74H of the KCS Act does not require the previous sanction of RBI for passing an order by the Registration of Cooperative Societies for amalgamation of DCCBS with Kerala State Co-operative Bank, section 74A provides for previous sanction of RBI in writing for such amalgamation. The amendment of 74H of the KCS Act has negated the provisions of section 2(gg) of the DICGC Act, 1961. In the event of section 74H continuing in KCS Act, the DCCBS registered under that said act would lose the deposit insurance protection available under DICGC Act. The RBI also sought a declaration that the amended section 74H of the KCS Act is invalid and violative of the provisions of section 2(gg) of the DICGC Act 1961.