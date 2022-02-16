Depending on Brahmapuram costs Thripunithura municipality ₹3.5 crore

Steps on to set up decentralised systems to manage waste: Secretary

KOCHI

The Thripunithura municipality paid around ₹3.5 crore as fee to dump its biodegradable waste at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation since 2013, according to official records.

The civic body is among five municipalities in Ernakulam that continue to depend on the Brahmapuram site for dumping the biodegradable waste. The municipality pays around ₹25 lakh to the Kochi Corporation as tipping fee every year. The amount of ₹3.5 crore paid since 2013 has been drawn from the own fund/plan fund of the civic body.

As per a status report on the solid waste processing filed by the Secretary of the municipality, the biodegradable waste transported to Brahmapuram is collected from shops, restaurants, catering units, and vegetable stalls under its limits. The municipality has not set up a biomethanation plant as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to process the biodegradable waste.

The report claimed that the civic body had initiated steps to set up decentralised systems to manage the biodegradable waste generated in the households. Bio-pots, pipe compost, biogas plant, biogas bin, bucket compost facilities have been provided to the beneficiaries on subsidy rates every year.

About 9,410 pipe compost units and 3, 100 bio-compost bins have been allotted under the scheme. Around 5,100 bucket compost units and 1,800 biogas plants were also provided at subsidy rates. Nearly 508 bio-pots were allotted till now, it said. The report has not mentioned the number of decentralised units that are functioning properly in various households as many had stopped using it citing technical and maintenance issues.

The municipality authorities said that the Thumboormuzhi model aerobic compost bin set up at Anaparambu in ward 41 has been working properly. They also stated that ward-level health sanitation committees have been spreading the message of “my waste, my responsibility”.