Dense fog engulfs Kochi, three in-bound flights diverted

December 15, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy fog at the Cochin international airport resulted in the diversion of three Kochi-bound international flights to Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Thursday. These included an Air India Express flight from Doha, Emirates from Dubai and Gulf Air from Bahrain.

The flights were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram in view of poor visibility after the airport and its nearby areas witnessed a dense fog in the morning. From Thiruvananthapuram, the flights later returned to Nedumbassery after the conditions improved by around 7.30 a.m.

Besides Nedumbassery, several other regions, including Kochi city, experienced heavy fog. Several commuters were in for a surprise as a thick layer of fog hung low. They pointed out that it was after long that such a heavy fog was reported in the district.

However, weather experts pointed out that there was nothing unusual in the dense fog witnessed. “The heavy rain on Wednesday night and the consequent moisture availability, together with the low temperatures in the morning during winter resulted in this phenomenon,” said Ajil Kottayil, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Experts had pointed out that the fog reported in some parts of the State was induced by Cyclone Mandous. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had stated that Kerala had seen a dip in minimum temperature recently.

