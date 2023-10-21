HamberMenu
Dengue, leptospirosis cases remain a concern in Ernakulam

Ernakulam reported around 707 dengue cases between October 1 and 20. The average number of daily cases over the last three weeks remained around 35

October 21, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Dumping of waste and dirty water inundation of roads have combined to help increase mosquito population in Kochi, where instances of dengue fever are on the rise. File

Dumping of waste and dirty water inundation of roads have combined to help increase mosquito population in Kochi, where instances of dengue fever are on the rise. File | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

Dengue fever cases continued to be reported from across Ernakulam since October 1, though the total number of suspected cases has declined compared to the corresponding period in September.

As per the official data available with the Department of Health, the district had reported around 707 cases between October 1 and 20. The average number of daily cases over the last three weeks was around 35. The total number of fever cases in this period was about 12,600.

The district reported an average of two cases of leptospirosis over the last twenty days. The total number of suspected cases of leptospirosis from October 1 to 20 was 42. The daily average had dipped from around 50 cases between September 1 and September 20 to around 35 cases between October 1 and October 20.

Dengue cases on the rise again in State

The highest number of suspected cases – 50 - was reported on October 7. The highest number of leptospirosis cases – 8 - was also reported on October 7.

Kalamassery continued to have the highest number of cases among the regions that had reported dengue cases over the last two months. The areas under the municipality had recorded the maximum number of suspected cases between September 1 and September 20. The situation was no different in the period between October 1 and October 20. Nearly 40 cases of dengue fever were reported under the municipality limits in this period.

The other areas that had reported a steady number of dengue cases included Ezhikkara, Munambam, North Paravur, Ponnurunni, Pindimana, Thammanam, Varappuzha, Vennala, West Kochi, Mattancherry, Angamaly, Choornikkara, Edathala, Thrikkakara, Vadavucode and Kothamangalam.

On the incidence of leptospirosis cases, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Member of the Public Health Advisory Panel of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala said that an increased awareness about leptospirosis had helped in diagnosing the disease without much delay. Though some of the cases turn fatal, an early detection will help in preventing possible deaths due to the bacterial infection, he said.

Sakeer, councillor representing the Thammanam division of the Kochi Corporation, said that they have stepped up awareness programmes among the public to prevent dengue fever. “The control measures include spraying mosquito repellent and removing waterlogging in the affected areas,” he said.

