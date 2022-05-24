‘Dengue hartal’ to be observed in Ernakulam on Wednesday

The district has reported 291 confirmed and 776 suspected cases

A ‘dengue hartal’ will be observed in the district on Wednesday as part of efforts to check the increase in dengue cases.

The campaign, involving the public, will be inaugurated by District Collector Jafar Malik on the Collectorate premises. Source-level eradication of mosquitoes will be held at government, non-government offices, commercial establishments, and public places, according to an official communication.

Local bodies should take the lead in organising the programme in educational institutions, banks and markets. The district has reported 291 confirmed cases of dengue fever while the number of suspected cases is 776 since January, 2022. Five suspected deaths have also been reported.

The regions that had reported an increase in cases include Thrikkakara, Edakochi, Thammanam, Pachalam, Elamakkara South, Kalamassery, Kunnathunad, and Vazhakkulam.