Dengue cases on the rise in Ernakulam

Dengue cases are on the uptick in Ernakulam, indicating a possible spike ahead of the monsoon season.

Forty-five confirmed cases were reported from various parts of the district over the past five days. The number of suspected cases from May 13 to May 17 is 29, according to official estimates by the Department of Health.

The total number (suspected and confirmed) was 13 on May 13. It went up to 23 on May 17. On May 17, the confirmed cases were reported from Cheruvattoor, Choornikkara, Edathala, Kakkanad, Kalamaserry, Kuttampuzha, Malayidamthuruthu, Mazhuvannoor, Munambam, Perumbavoor, Thammanam,Varapuzha, and Vennala.

On May 16, the regions that reported confirmed dengue cases were Thirumarady, Kumbalangi, Mulavukad, Thiruvamkulam, Thiruvaniyoor, Moolamkuzhi, and Kalamaserry.

Some of the other places that had reported dengue cases include Kaloor, Keechery, Paravur, Edathala, Thripunithura, Mattanchery, Eloor, Chellanam, and Mookkannoor.

The health wing stated that remedial measures have been stepped up in the wake of possibilities of an increase in dengue cases in the rainy season. It has warned action against those dumping waste in waterbodies and open places that turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. A penalty ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2 lakh can be imposed against the violators as per the provisions of relevant norms, it said.

An official communication said that areas that reported maximum number of dengue cases from January to May included Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Aluva, Angamaly, Maradu municipalities; Vaduthala East, Pachalam, Thattazham, Mattancherry, Mangattumukku (under Kochi Corporation); and panchayats including Choornikkara, Edathala, Kadungalloor, Keezhmad, Vengola, and Ayampuzha.

