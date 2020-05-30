Dengue cases on the rise again in Ernakulam

KOCHI

30 May 2020 23:55 IST

523 suspected cases reported in district

Dengue fever cases are again on the rise in Ernakulam though they had been brought under control recently.

As many as 523 suspected cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 44 have tested positive. The total number of cases has doubled compared to last year.

Over the past three days, around 80 suspected cases were reported in the eastern belt of the district.

Maradi, Piravom, Payipra, Nellikuzhi, Varapetty, and Kothamangalam have reported disease clusters. The pre-monsoon showers have created breeding sources for aedes aeqypti, the dengue vector mosquito.

The reduced footfall in public and market spaces owing to the lockdown has resulted in an exponential rise in the number of breeding sources, with water getting collected in containers, parked trucks, and scrap materials.

Moreover, water tanks kept in public as part of the hand hygiene protocol have turned out to be potential breeding sources for mosquitoes, according to Health officials.

As part of the vector control measures, intensive fogging has been taken up in places where dengue cases were reported. According to Health officials, the disease spread could be contained provided ward-level activities are taken up in right earnest.

They said besides dengue, people should take precautions against leptospirosis too.

Quite a few cases were reported after contaminated water was consumed by fishers. The fatality rate of leptospirosis is more compared to other communicable diseases, they warned.