Kochi

Dengue cases on the rise again in Ernakulam

523 suspected cases reported in district

Dengue fever cases are again on the rise in Ernakulam though they had been brought under control recently.

As many as 523 suspected cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 44 have tested positive. The total number of cases has doubled compared to last year.

Over the past three days, around 80 suspected cases were reported in the eastern belt of the district.

Maradi, Piravom, Payipra, Nellikuzhi, Varapetty, and Kothamangalam have reported disease clusters. The pre-monsoon showers have created breeding sources for aedes aeqypti, the dengue vector mosquito.

The reduced footfall in public and market spaces owing to the lockdown has resulted in an exponential rise in the number of breeding sources, with water getting collected in containers, parked trucks, and scrap materials.

Moreover, water tanks kept in public as part of the hand hygiene protocol have turned out to be potential breeding sources for mosquitoes, according to Health officials.

As part of the vector control measures, intensive fogging has been taken up in places where dengue cases were reported. According to Health officials, the disease spread could be contained provided ward-level activities are taken up in right earnest.

They said besides dengue, people should take precautions against leptospirosis too.

Quite a few cases were reported after contaminated water was consumed by fishers. The fatality rate of leptospirosis is more compared to other communicable diseases, they warned.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:56:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/dengue-cases-on-the-rise-again-in-ernakulam/article31712981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY