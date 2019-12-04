Demolition will not impact nearby structures: Sarwate

Demolition expert S.B. Sarwate on Tuesday said that razing of the illegal flats at Maradu through controlled explosion would not have any significant impact on any structures in their vicinity.

Talking on controlled explosions at an event organised by the Institution of Engineers India, Kochi chapter, Mr. Sarwate, roped in by the government to help it pull down the structures that violated the CRZ rules, said that any normal structure would develop minor cracks after five years of construction. The character of soil in places like Kochi accelerates the process. He maintained that there was no need to link the cracks spotted at houses in the neighbourhood of the flats to the controlled explosion proposed for razing the towering apartment complexes to ground.

Mr. Sarwate, who holds a record in guiding over 250 demolitions through controlled explosions, said that from his experience, there was no need to harbour apprehensions about any danger from the proposed demolition at Maradu. The concerns raised by the residents in the neighbourhood had come to his notice, he said. “But their fear is unfounded,” he said.

The demolition, he argued, would be eco-friendly, as it would give rise to better atmosphere. “It doesn’t generate any chemicals. The concrete debris from the demolition can be removed and disposed of in about eight to 10 days,” Mr. Sarwate said.