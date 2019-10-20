Demolition plan by month-end

The companies entrusted with the demolition of the four apartments at Maradu as directed by the Supreme Court will submit a detailed demolition plan by the end of the month.

“The formal agreement permitting the companies to go ahead with the process will be signed within two weeks. Selection notices have been handed over to the companies. They have now started removing the windows, doors, etc. in the apartments,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector of Fort Kochi, here on Saturday.

Mr. Singh, who is in-charge of the demolition, said that a separate Expression of Interest (EoI) would be floated for removal of the debris emerging out of the demolition of the four apartments.

The companies entrusted with the demolition work would remove everything else, except the concrete debris and bricks.

On the disbursal of compensation, Mr. Singh said that the 107 apartment owners whose compensation was fixed by the K. Balakrishnan Nair committee had to submit an affidavit on Sunday stating their ownership of the property and the details of the bank account to which the money is to be transferred.

New building?

Asked whether the builders or the apartment owners having undivided share of land could construct new apartments after the demolition process, M. Mohammed Arif Khan, Secretary of the Maradu municipality, said that permission could not be given as per the Rule 16 of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules.

“How can we give [permission] when the maximum distance of an apartment from the waterbody is only 14.5 metre and the minimum distance (Jain Coral Cove) is 1.5 metre?. Zonal violations under the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, lack of no-objection certificate from the Fire department, land encroachment and water pollution owing to the absence of proper sewage treatment plants are some of the other issues that will crop up,” he said.

Mr. Khan said that only officials of the Local Self-Government Department had come under the purview of the probe now. “This is a case involving officials of revenue, re-survey and registration departments. Banks are also part of the nexus,” he said.