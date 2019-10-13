Kochi

Maradu flats demolition: municipality to organise residents’ meetings

Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh interacting with Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera at a special council meeting of the civic body held on Saturday to discuss the demolition process of the four apartment complexes at Maradu.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh interacting with Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera at a special council meeting of the civic body held on Saturday to discuss the demolition process of the four apartment complexes at Maradu.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

‘People residing close to flats need not stay away from their homes for long’

A meeting of the residents staying nearby the four apartments complexes to be demolished as per the Supreme Court directive in Maradu will be held on Sunday and Monday.

The councillors of Maradu municipality and government representatives will address the concerns on safety expressed by the residents. They will be provided with the details of the demolition process to be carried out by the agencies shortlisted by a technical committee appointed by the government.

T.H. Nadeera, chairperson of the Maradu municipality, said that the meeting of people staying near H2O Holy Faith will be held at 3 p.m at Petro House near the municipality building at 3 p.m on Sunday. The meeting of residents near Golden Kayaloram apartment complex will be held at the nearby temple around 5 p.m. The meeting involving residents staying nearby Alfa Serene will be held at the auditorium of Khadeejathul Khudra complex at 3 p.m on Monday followed by a meeting of people close to Jains Coral Cove scheduled at Priyadarshini Hall in Nettoor at 5 p.m.

The government has informed that tender proceedings will be initiated to remove the debris emerging out of the controlled explosion process. Ms. Nadeera said that the people residing close to the apartment complexes need not stay away from their homes for long as the demolition is expected to be completed within a few hours. The government authorities have assured that there will be no threat to the safety and security of the nearby residents, she said.

