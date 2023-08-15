Democracy holds the key to ensuring an independent India, says Minister K. Radhakrishnan

August 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Every person must uphold secular and democratic values and do their part in the country’s development, since democracy held the key to ensuring an independent India, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan said in his Independence Day message at the Collectorate Ground in Kochi on Tuesday.

Post-Independence, the framers of the Constitution decided to opt for a secular, democratic and socialist country, after a wide range of deliberations, considering the manifold cultures that India had. The aim was to ensure that each one of them co-existed peacefully, while respecting the other’s religious beliefs, he added.

Earlier, he reviewed the ceremonial parade and unfurled the Tricolour. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar were among those present at the review of the parade, which consisted of 30 platoons and three bands. Mr. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue on the Collectorate premises.

A flash mob that was organised there by Scouts and Guides students of Bethlehem Dayara High School, Njaralloor, against the drug menace, was a highlight of the event.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, personnel of Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala and Mahe) conducted a ceremonial parade in the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi, Commander of Coast Guard District No.4 (Kerala and Mahe), reviewed the ceremonial parade and unfurled the national flag. During the event, he awarded the officers from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, with Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) commendation, for their exemplary devotion of duty. The ceremonial parade was witnessed by veterans and civilian staff of the Coast Guard.

Three helicopters of the Indian Navy participated in an air display with Tiranga, which was viewed by many hundreds of people from Thevara, Marine Drive, Mattancherry and other areas in the city.

The Managing Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) S. Suhas unfurled the national flag on the airport premises. Platoons of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) held a ceremonial parade. The CISF’s dog squad displayed its skills.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar unfurled the national flag and delivered the Independence Day message. A parade too was held.

The Tricolour was unfurled on the Ernakulam Press Club premises by secretary M. Sufi Mohammed. President of Maharaja’s College Alumni Association C.I.C.C. Jayachandran delivered the Independence Day message. Guide students of St. Teresa’s College, traders, and others participated.

Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith unfurled the Tricolour at the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Kakkanad, on the day.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited Director (Projects) M.P. Ramnavas hoisted the flag at Kochi Metro’s operations control centre in Muttom.

Maradu municipality chairman Antony Ashanparambil unfurled the Tricolour and planted a tree sapling on the premises of the municipal office.

Over two dozen people participated in a bicycle rally that was taken out in the city under the banner of different organisations. The rally was welcomed in front of the Gandhi statue near Rajendra Maidan by Gajendran Ernakulam Sivakumar, a tusker.

