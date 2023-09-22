HamberMenu
Demand to withdraw night-time access ban at Marine Drive walkway gathering strength

September 22, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Public resentment is growing against the decision of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kochi Corporation to ban public access to Marine Drive Walkway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai said the decision would be reviewed after a month.

T. J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA, termed the decision an endorsement of the failure of the City police to ensure law and order at Marine Drive Walkway. It was the failure of the City police and the Excise department that culminated in drug peddlers and ‘quotation’ gangs allegedly camping at the walkway. The police were trying to cover up their failure by preventing the access of the general public to the area, which was unacceptable, said Mr. Vinod.

Nightlife is an integral part of life in a metro city. The City police and the Excise department should deploy more of their personnel in the area. Drones should be employed and CCTV cameras installed to keep a tab on the activities there, he said. While demanding a rollback of the decision, Mr. Vinod said it was taken without consulting him.

The Ernakulam district committee of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi termed the ban a clandestine move to introduce user-fee for accessing the public space. Marine Drive is one of the few public spaces available in the city for residents to spend their leisure time. It is also a busy tourist centre.

The alleged proliferation of drug peddling and other criminal activities in the area is the result of the failure of successive governments. Policing should be strengthened in the area to curb such illegal activities. The right of people to access public places should not be curbed under the guise of improving law and order, said a statement issued by the committee.

