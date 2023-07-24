Demand to widen two Goshree bridges grows louder

July 24, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The demand to widen the first and third of the Goshree bridges by adding two more lanes each is growing loud with the development of the Coastal Highway gaining momentum and the Munambam-Azhikode bridge expected to be completed in less than two years.

The trio of Goshree bridges were inaugurated in June 2004. The demand for broader bridges came up even before work on these bridges began under Goshree Islands Development Authority’s supervision, recalled Majnu Komath, who led the Goshree Bridges Action Committee for more than a decade demanding the bridges.

As of now, only the bridge on Vallarpadam island (in the middle of the trio of bridges), directly providing a link to the International Container Transshipment Terminal has been broadened to facilitate easy flow of carriers to the container terminal.

K.N. Unnirksihnan, Vypeen MLA, said on Monday that the issue has been brought to the notice of the government.

The government is seized of the matter and the project to broaden the two Goshree bridges is expected to be approved depending on the financial situation. He admitted that the development of the Coastal Highway and the completion of the bridge linking Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will increase the traffic on the bridges.

What is needed is that the government must immediately begin work on the Goshree bridges. The biggest incentive for the government is that there is sufficient land available for broadening the bridges. No fresh parcel of land needs to be acquired for the project, said Mr. Komath. He pointed out that road and bridges projects are mostly held back by the need to identify and acquire land and pay compensation to the land owners. The Gosrhee bridges will not entail any of these problems. He also demanded that the government begin work on the bridges on a war footing considering the urgency of the situation.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said that along with the proposal for broadening the two Goshree bridges, there is also a proposal submitted to the government to provide a link to the Container Road from Pukkatt, near Elamkunnapuzha via Mulavukad. The proposal for the link road is also to be considered by the government, he added.