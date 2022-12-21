Demand to turn Kalamukku into fishing harbour grows louder

December 21, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The demand to convert the rudimentary fish landing centre at Kalamukku on Vypeen island has turned louder with the incident on Tuesday in which nearly a dozen traditional fishing boats broke loose from their moorings and were carried by ebbing waters in low tide close to the shipping channel.

It was fortunate that there was no accident involving big ships and the fishing boats afloat, said spokespersons for traditional fishermen represented by Kerala Paramabaragatha Matsya Thozhilali Federation and Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi on Wednesday.

The demand to raise the Kalamukku facility to a fishing harbour is 17 years old, said Charles George of the Aikya Vedhi. P.V. Jayan of the Matsya Thozhilali Federation said the need for a fishing harbour was most urgent. The waters off Vypeen should be dredged and cleared of sledge to allow slightly larger vessels to dock at the proposed fishing harbour.

Mr. George recalled that fishermen had gone on an agitation in 2015 demanding that the Kalamukku fish landing centre be turned into a harbour. The Cochin Port Authority had intervened to end the protest. However, there has been no action over the past 15 years on fishermen’s demand, he said.

The State government had approved the demand for a fishing harbour at Kalamukku. It had also prepared an estimate of ₹11.75 crore for converting the fish landing centre into a fishing harbour. However, the file related to the project has not seen the light of day, Mr. Charles added.

Although a fish auctioning facility was set up in 2010, the lack of depth of waters has prevented fishing boats from docking near the auction centre. As a result, the facility has been lying idle for over the past 11 years. The plan to construct a road to the fish auction centre too appears to have been abandoned now.

Mr. Jayan said the project had not taken off owing to lack of political will. He also called upon the Fisheries department and other agencies to take up the cause of traditional fishermen.