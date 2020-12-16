Demand to resume classes at MCH

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has issued a statement that says that the State government must take necessary steps to open up the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery to non-COVID patients and resume classes for medical students at the institution.
After the MCH began functioning as an exclusive COVID-19 care centre from March onwards, training for students and treatments for non-COVID patients have come to a halt, the association’s statement says.
The Kerala University of Health Sciences had issued a circular suggesting that classes for final-year students could begin from December 15 and for first year students from December 28 onwards, said Dr. Unmesh A. K., president, Ernakulam unit, KGMCTA. The National Medical Commission has also recommended that medical colleges resume classes by December.
“This is a complicated situation. If COVID-19 care at the institution comes to an abrupt halt, tertiary care for COVID-19 patients would be a problem. At the same time, students’ classes cannot be neglected. The government will have to take necessary steps to create alternative arrangements for tertiary care for COVID-19 patients, since manpower and space at the institution might not be sufficient to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients at the institution,” Dr. Unmesh said.
