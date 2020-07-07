Demand to reopen Ernakulam market

KOCHI

07 July 2020 21:59 IST

The stall owners in the Ernakulam market have demanded that the market, Broadway and the adjacent areas that have come under a virtual lockdown and have been declared a COVID-19 containment zone be reopened at the earliest so that the traders did not suffer the loss of goods and products which are in stock.

The Ernakulam main market and Broadway were closed on July 1 for seven days. The decision to close the market was an abrupt one and the traders and merchants did not have the time to shift their stocks. These stocks may be damaged if the market reopening was delayed further, said a statement issued here on Tuesday by the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association.

The statement said that the tests on 134 persons from the market area for COVID-19 had come out all negative and there appeared to be no reason to continue keeping the market closed. The reopening of the market would also help people come to the wholesale and retail facilities and buy provisions and vegetables.

After the market was closed on July 1, business shifted temporarily to the Menaka point on the western side for a day. But this too stopped by the authorities.