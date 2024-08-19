ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to relocate auto stands that choke key junctions in Kochi grows louder

Published - August 19, 2024 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

Secretary of Vyttila Vikasana Samiti says autorickshaw stands further congest Vyttila Junction, where vehicular movement is already chaotic

The Hindu Bureau

With the previous norm of one autorickshaw stand at each junction expanding to multiple stands at different sides of the same junction, non-governmental organisations and others are urging civic and enforcement agencies to tackle the obstructive parking of autorickshaws and buses at junctions.

Pointing to half-a-dozen of autorickshaw stands at junctions like Vyttila, T.N. Pratapan, secretary of the Vyttila Vikasana Samiti, said they were further congesting the junctions, where vehicular movement was already chaotic due to a poorly planned flyover, a massive roundabout, and medians.

“Often, these stands, which should be relocated away from the junction, are situated right at designated bus stops, causing commotion,” he said.

Apprehensive of traffic snarls and accidents due to auto stands cropping up at the bell mouth and free-left turns, Motor Vehicles department officials said this violated safety norms.

The Kerala High Court had directed the police to take stringent action against unauthorised autorickshaw and taxi stands to clear space for pedestrians and motorists. It observed that at least 1.5 metres beyond the tarred road margin should be reserved for pedestrians throughout the State, but this is often being flouted across the city.

Besides, obstructive parking by inter-State luxury buses, especially in multiple rows on the western side of Vyttila flyover, remains a problem.

A proposal to shift their halt to Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) after preparing waiting space for passengers is yet to be implemented.

Citing the need to decongest Vyttila, Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing the division in the Kochi Corporation, said that an auto stand blocking a free-left turn was recently relocated a few metres away to improve the flow of vehicles. She urged the government and the VMH society to enhance infrastructure and make optimal use of the 25-acre underutilised premisesof the mobility hub.

Motorists have demanded the relocation of the autorickshaw stand at the entry of S.A. Road from Vyttila, as traffic comes to a standstill when buses stop parallel to the stand to collect passengers.

