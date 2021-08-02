Demand to re-engage Lakshadweep contract staff

The State committee of the Indian Youth Congress Lakshadweep unit has urged the island Administrator to re-engage the contract staff, whose services were terminated, for taking forward the cleaning programmes implemented in the island.

The contract employment of 104 workers was terminated without any justifiable reasons. These workers were engaged earlier for implementing the Swach Bharat Abhiyan scheme in the island. They were instrumental in keeping the islands clean and preventing the spread of diseases, said a statement issued by M. Ali Akbar, president of the organisation.