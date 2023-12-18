ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to open St. Mary’s Cathedral before Christmas

December 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a forum of reform-minded Christians, including Catholics, has demanded that the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral, the head church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, be reopened before Christmas for the faithful to offer prayers.

ALSO READ
Pope’s order on Mass inviolable, disobedience will bring expulsion, says Syro-Malabar Church

A statement issued by the Council said the basilica had been closed for a year now following tension between two groups in the archdiocese over Mass. The church was closed following police intervention.

It is a violation of human rights to deny the ordinary faithful their right to worship following differences of opinion between Church hierarchy members, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US