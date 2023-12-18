GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand to open St. Mary’s Cathedral before Christmas

December 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a forum of reform-minded Christians, including Catholics, has demanded that the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral, the head church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, be reopened before Christmas for the faithful to offer prayers.

Pope’s order on Mass inviolable, disobedience will bring expulsion, says Syro-Malabar Church

A statement issued by the Council said the basilica had been closed for a year now following tension between two groups in the archdiocese over Mass. The church was closed following police intervention.

It is a violation of human rights to deny the ordinary faithful their right to worship following differences of opinion between Church hierarchy members, said the statement.

