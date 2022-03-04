Demand to introduce more practicable student discount offers in Kochi metro

Close on the heels of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) announcing 60% to 83% discount on travel fare for students, the demand is rife that the agency roll out student-friendly schemes that are more practicable to improve footfalls in the metro.

“Students will flock to the metro if they are given a flat 50% discount for a single trip and free return trip. They will thus be able to commute for ₹20 instead of the regular fare of ₹80 for a specific distance,” said Ebenser Chullikkat, a public transport enthusiast, who operated ferries from the city to Varapuzha till the Goshree Bridges were commissioned.

They could even be permitted to travel free during the examination season, thus building a sound base of assured commuters for many decades to come. Else, there will be few takers for the discounted rates that KMRL has announced. An example is the recently announced ₹1,200 monthly pass. A student would have to travel four trips daily (including Sundays), to get the 83% discount that has been announced. This should have been given thought to while announcing the scheme, he added.

The metro agency was even otherwise facing flak for its agreement with a private bank, conferring exclusive rights on it for pre-paid smart cards.

KMRL sources said much thought has gone into the process of announcing the discounted travel schemes. Problems regarding smart cards have been taken up with the bank concerned, they added.