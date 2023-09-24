HamberMenu
Demand to clamp down on recklessly-driven buses gathers momentum in Kochi

September 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With incidents of reckless driving involving private buses on the rise, the allegation is rife that the police and the Motor Vehicles department personnel are often turning a blind eye to such rule violations that pose a threat to commuters and pedestrians.

In the latest such incident, 19 passengers of two buses and an autorickshaw were injured in an accident at the Vyttila Mobility Hub on Saturday. Police sources said the accident occurred when a recklessly-driven private bus destined for Panangad tried to overtake another bus bound for Kottayam. It ended up hitting an autorickshaw and the bus in front.

Several passengers of the bus named ‘Safa’ that rammed the autorickshaw and the other bus submitted complaints against the driver for rash driving, following which he has been booked by the police. More personnel had been deployed at the Vyttila hub after the accident, since buses often indulged in rash driving through the dilapidated corridor on the premises, said the police sources.

Residents’ associations, non-governmental organisations, and trade forums too have been demanding stern action against crew and operators of buses involved in rash driving. MVD and police personnel said attempts to enforce rules were often opposed to by bus operators. The absence of AI-enabled cameras at Vyttila and on the 16-km NH Bypass made matters worse, they added.

MVD sources said bus operators often gave the excuse that the time allotted to cover a certain distance was “inadequate”. “The same buses are seen driven recklessly even on Sundays, holidays, and during off peak hours. This shows that such bus operators and drivers are unwilling to change their driving culture. Of course, they have a tough time negotiating busy roads where unauthorised parking is rampant. Still, the safety of road users ought to be accorded priority,” they said.

The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) ought to take the lead in forming clusters of bus operators in different routes. It will help ready a scientific time schedule and revenue sharing among bus operators in the route. It would also help ready a permanent pool of trained drivers and conductors who would desist from rash driving in a sector where unscrupulous bus operators were found deploying those with criminal antecedents as bus crew, said the MVD sources.

The MVD must initiate an exercise to revise the running schedule of buses, since there was often hardly a minute’s gap between time allotted to buses, said K.B. Suneer, a bus operator in the city. It resulted in bunching of buses and competitive driving, he added.

