Demand to build elevated road to decongest stretches leading to Kakkanad

With worsening traffic congestion on roads to Kakkanad and Collectorate Junction, there is increasing pressure to complete the widening of Seaport-Airport Road to a four- or six-lane corridor and to build an elevated road on the Olimugal-Collectorate Junction-Chitrapuzha stretch as a long-term measure to streamline traffic flow in and around Kakkanad.

In the past month, traffic snarls on roads leading to Kakkanad worsened after Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) erected eight-metre-wide barricades for the metro’s Kakkanad extension. The congestion became acute on August 30 (Friday) and August 31 (Saturday), likely due to Onam shopping and people travelling to their hometowns, said police sources. They added that alleviating traffic congestion was difficult without widening of roads and junctions by the Public Works department (PWD), KMRL, and other agencies.

M.S. Anilkumar, general convener of the Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF), expressed dismay over the government’s lack of an action plan and funds to address congestion on Seaport-Airport Road, and roads leading to Infopark and Smart City. He called for urgent action to resume the stalled widening of Seaport-Airport Road, which remains a two-lane road in most areas. “A survey by NATPAC highlighted the need to widen the three-kilometre Olimugal-Collectorate Junction-Chitrapuzha stretch to six lanes to accommodate growing traffic, which includes vehicles transporting hazardous cargo from refineries and factories in the area,” he said.

Constructing an elevated road in the corridor, alongside the metro’s Kakkanad extension, would provide a long-term solution. The road could even be built over the metro viaduct, as seen in other metro cities. This approach would help alleviate traffic snarls at Olimugal, Collectorate Junction, DLF/TV Centre Junction, CEPZ Junction, and Chittethukara, he said.

Having developed the HMT Junction-Irumpanam stretch of the Seaport-Airport Road two decades ago, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) handed it over to the PWD (Roads wing) for maintenance in 2019. A senior PWD official said that the department was awaiting administrative sanction to reinforce the road shoulders. However, RBDCK remains responsible for widening the road to a four or six-lane-width and for widening the road to a four or six-lane width and for constructing required elevated roads or overbridges.

“The PWD owns the road, which was earlier known as Irumpanam-Kalamassery Road. We were only vested with the task of upgrading it as the Seaport-Airport Road. The redeveloped stretch was returned to the PWD after the specified period, in 2019. Now it is up to PWD to widen it and to augment the allied infrastructure,” RBDCK sources said.

