Demand to augment short-distance train services gains momentum

‘Commuters affected by cutting down of general coaches in long-distance trains’

Passengers’ associations are demanding the introduction of more short-distance trains with general coaches to compensate for the alleged cutting down of general coaches in long-distance express trains in the State.

“All short-distance train services must be restored to pre-pandemic levels while more MEMU trains [which accelerate and decelerate faster] and inter-city express trains must be introduced during peak hours. This is crucial because more people are depending on trains, since they are faster and economical than other commuting modes,” said P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association.

Friends on Rails too has raised this demand, citing how many general coach passengers had to recently board AC coaches in Netravati Express due to a shortage of space in general coaches. “The Railway must reintroduce the unreserved travel facility which was withdrawn during the pandemic. It must also introduce alternative trains for commuters affected by the recent rescheduling of train timings,” said Sreejith T.J., executive committee member of the organisation.

He said an increase in the number of AC coaches in many long-distance trains had resulted in lessening the number of general coaches. Regular commuters were the worst affected by this. It was high time more trains linking key cities in the State were introduced, since commuters had to often wait for hours, including for travel in the busy Shoranur-Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram route, he said. Such aspects must be considered while revising the timetable, he added.

Responding to the demands, Railway sources said short-distance commuters must ideally avoid long-distance trains with high patronage that have limited seating in the general coaches. “They are not permitted to travel in AC coaches. A few trains were rescheduled even in other States to speed them up and in connection with doubling or tripling of tracks and yard improvement works.”

The Railway operations and commercial wings have been working in tandem to assess passenger demand and to introduce more trains wherever needed. Already 90% of short-distance trains have been restored as part of efforts to attain pre-pandemic operations. The reintroduction of the others would help improve availability of general coaches, said the sources.