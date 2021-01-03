Demand to augment ro-ro ferry service

Kochi

03 January 2021 02:04 IST

The Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, an NGO, has submitted a memorandum to Mayor M. Anilkumar, demanding round-the-clock operation of the roll-on roll-off service in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor.

A pair of ro-ro vessels must operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 10 minutes frequency, followed by one every 20 minutes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. In addition, the Kochi Corporation must commission a third ro-ro vessel so that there is uninterrupted service even if any of the existing vessels are pulled out of service for repair. Three jankars operated in the busy route four decades ago, said Johney Vypeen, convener of the NGO.

The NGO has further demanded steps to prevent huge queue of vehicles on either side when ro-ro crew members take a lunch or tea break.

