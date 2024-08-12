Demand rife to widen, reinforce tarred carriageway of Pipeline Road to divert light vehicles

With traffic snarls at Edappally and other junctions on the Aroor-Edappally NH bypass set to worsen when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) begins work in January 2025 for a six-lane elevated highway over the 16-km stretch, the demand to widen and reinforce the tarred carriageway of Pipeline Road to divert light vehicles and two/three-wheelers from near Palarivattom has gained momentum.

This will in turn also cater for this category of vehicles which will otherwise have to jostle for space on Civil Line Road, where Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is erecting barricades for the metro’s Kakkanad extension.

Thrikkakara resident and assistant professor at SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kiran J. Mathew, an engineering graduate, cited how this was the apt time to redevelop Pipeline Road, primarily to decongest Edappally Junction, where the Aroor-Edappally bypass criss-crosses NH 544, and other congested junctions on the Edappally-Kalamassery NH 544 stretch. This alternative corridor having an average width of 18 metres has immense potential to decongest Edappally and Kalamassery, among other bottlenecked junctions.

Over the past decade, Edappally has become infamous for serpentine traffic snarls, especially on weekends, with the result that vehicles have to wait for up to 30 minutes to cross the signal. Apart from the elevated highway that would begin from near Oberon Mall, the NHAI has mooted a pair of vehicle underpasses on the NH 66 bypass, on either side of Edappally Junction. Such multiple construction works would further aggravate congestion on the NH bypass and at Edappally. In this situation, both the NHAI and KMRL must, in coordination with the departments concerned and the traffic police, ready an action plan to divert a portion of vehicles through the underutilised Pipeline Road, thus making optimal use of the Palarivattom-HMT Road/Seaport-Airport Road stretch, he said.

At present, the motorable portion of the 18-metre-wide Pipeline Road is approximately five to six metres wide. Despite traffic curbs, heavy vehicles have been using the road, and no damage to pipelines is being reported, he added.

Many others too have been citing how these pipelines cross the national highway and several PWD roads which are used by all types of vehicles, including container lorries.

Redeveloping the 16-km Pipeline Road will also open up the possibility for a dedicated cycle track in the corridor that begins from Aluva and extends all the way to the city. This has been the demand of bicycle enthusiasts who came together under the banner of CyKochi a year ago seeking their rightful share of space on roads. Its coordinator Santosh Thannikkat called upon the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Kochi Corporation, KMRL, and the district administration to play their part to redevelop the road.

Cautioning against permitting more number of vehicles on Pipeline Road, sources in the KWA said a vulnerability assessment of the huge pipelines that ferry water from Aluva to the city must be done prior to any change in its status quo. “Already, restrictions on use of the road by heavy vehicles are being flouted at many areas. A vulnerability assessment will shed light on the increase of pressure on the pipelines, especially during rainy weather, when water percolates well beneath the road surface. Unless care is taken, this could affect pipeline joints if there is continuous flow of vehicles,” they said.

