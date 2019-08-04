Demand rife to reopen flyover for light vehicles

The worsening traffic snarls at Palarivattom ever since the four-lane flyover on the NH Bypass was closed for vehicles in May has given rise to demand that the flyover be reopened for light vehicles.

The flyover built by RBDCK was being used by all vehicles, including multi-axle goods carriers and buses, from October 2016 to May 2019, when it was closed following detection of cracks. Light vehicles like cars, three- and two-wheelers can well be permitted to use the structure to unwind serpentine traffic hold-ups that develop on either side of the NH Bypass and on roads leading to the signal junction from Palarivattom and Kakkanad, at least during peak hours, said a former PWD structural engineer.

However, heavy vehicles must be permitted over the flyover only if experts from IIT-Chennai certify the structure as safe. This is mainly because of concerns over cracks on girders and pier caps and deflection which is above the permissible limit, he added.

Police on tenterhooks

A senior traffic police officer said it was getting extremely tough to streamline traffic flow through service roads beside the closed-down flyover. “Indiscriminate parking along service roads on the Edappally side is another issue. Traffic will become unmanageable in the coming months when there will be additional influx of vehicles to the NH Bypass once the flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor are commissioned,” he added.

Former Traffic Police (Edappally) Assistant Commissioner K.E. Joy, who ushered in numerous traffic reforms in the city, said the opinion of structural engineers and the traffic police must be considered before opening the flyover to cars and other smaller vehicles. “They [small vehicles] constitute 80% of the number of vehicles on the NH Bypass, and permitting them over the flyover will considerably decongest the junction,” he observed.

‘Curb right turn’

Mr. Joy suggested that traffic chaos at the junction could be lessened to some extent if vehicles from Edappally which want to take a direct right turn towards the city from Palarivattom are diverted to the U-turn in front of Ernakulam Medical Centre. This in itself will lessen waiting time at signal points by a few minutes. Such curbs on taking direct right turns can be implemented at other signal junctions too. Such a system has decongested the Collectorate Junction on Seaport-Airport Road, he said.