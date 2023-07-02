Demand grows to develop cycle track on Pipeline Road in Kochi

July 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Close on the heels of a bicycling carnival held in the Greater Kochi area, where bicycle enthusiasts came together under the banner of CyKochi to demand their rightful share of space on roads, the demand is rife to hew out a bicycle track on the 16-km Pipeline Road that runs from Aluva all the way to the city.

Santosh Thannikkat, coordinator of CyKochi and CEO of Mitradham Renewable Energy Centre which was the lead organiser of the event, spoke of how the underutilised road held tremendous potential to host commuters on bicycles. “A host of NGOs like ours met the Mayor, Kerala Water Authority officials, the district administration and Kochi Metro Rail Limited, seeking their intervention to help realise a dedicated bicycle track. The Kerala Road Safety Authority [KRSA] which has been campaigning for the safety of two-wheeler and bicycle riders and pedestrians, who constitute a bulk of road-accident victims in the State, too can do much in this regard,” he said.

“Apart from the Kochi Corporation, three municipalities through which the road passes, Thrikkakkara, Kalamassery and Aluva, and a few panchayats too will have a decisive say in realising this. This corridor, if developed, could even be used as an alternative corridor for light vehicles, when piling begins for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension, since external lending agencies for transport projects give the pride of place to developing non-motorised transport [NMT] corridors,” stakeholders said.

“We hope to ready a master plan to develop Pipeline Road by October, in tandem with agencies concerned. The CSR funds of prominent public and private sector firms and banks can be availed to develop infrastructure to hew out a bicycle track. This would possibly include the expenses for overbridges and underpasses at points where the road intersects Seaport-Airport Road at Kalamassery and at Palarivattom NH Bypass Junction. A design contest is on the cards to ready an estimate for such components. This will have to go hand in hand with a campaign in this regard, which will include the immense health benefits of bicycling, a self-dependant and non-polluting mode of commute,” said Mr. Thannikkat.

CyKochi has already been campaigning for 100 km of safe and dedicated cycle paths that run parallel to, but are tucked away from arterial roads in the Greater Kochi area.

Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) president S. Gopakumar cited the need to conduct a survey on Pipeline Road to make optimal use of the stretch for bicycling and recreation. “There are open spaces on either side of the road where amenities like open gyms can be readied,” he said.

The NGO was among those associated with the bicycling carnival and has been campaigning to hew out dedicated tracks for bicyclists, pointing to how vehicles are wantonly parked atop the green-painted cycle lane on the Rajendra Maidan-Abraham Madamakkal Road stretch near Kerala High Court.

