Demand grows for strict screening of lorries at checkposts

KOCHI

14 August 2021 21:05 IST

‘Government must ready infrastructure and post more personnel along State borders’

With a number of goods carriers from other States openly flouting Motor Vehicles Rules and crossing over to Kerala bearing hidden number plates, missing tail lamps and illegal alterations such as extending length and width to hold more cargo, the demand is rife that the government ready infrastructure and post more personnel to screen them at checkposts on the State’s borders.

“Even as Motor Vehicles Department officials face flak for inadequate screening of national permit and other lorries at checkposts, few know that it is extremely tough to keep tabs on a few thousand lorries that cross into the State every day. The alleged anomalies detected in recent raids conducted at a few checkposts are an eye-opener,” said official sources.

The sources said the government and the Transport Department must ready infrastructure such as CCTVs at least a km away from each checkpost so that the real-time feed of vehicles could be monitored from the checkpost or even from the office of the Transport Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram. It would also deter unscrupulous officials from accepting bribes and duty omissions, they added.

Such surveillance on roads leading to the checkpost will help intercept them as they arrive at the checkpost. Physical verification could be done of such lorries and other vehicles, and penalty imposed for offences like improper or hidden number plates, missing lights, reflectors and illegal alterations, which have a bearing on public safety. In addition, weighbridges must be readied at all checkposts, including minor ones, to keep tabs on overloading. Deputing a couple of officials to monitor the live CCTV feeds would tremendously help lessen the number of accidents, including hit-and-run ones involving lorries that have hidden or illegible number plates, said sources.

Generating e-challans, whereby the direction to remit penalty is sent to the address of the vehicle owner, becomes next to impossible if the number plate is hidden or is illegible.

A high-ranking MVD official said personnel of the department were often at the receiving end since they levied the increased mandatory fine for different offences, whereas many other enforcement agencies charged the minimum fine of just ₹250, under “petty offences”. “This emboldens rule violators. Much of the safety-related offences involving lorries can be tackled if monitoring is stepped up at checkposts, toll plazas and junctions,” said the official.

State president of the All Kerala Registered Truck Operators’ Association Anoop K.A. too demanded augmenting of infrastructure and personnel at checkposts to act as a deterrent against gross rule violations by national permit and other goods carriers. It would help fetch a considerable amount as penalty to the government, while at the same time help prevent accidents, he said.