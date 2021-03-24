Demand grows for diversion roads before metro’s extension work

KOCHI

24 March 2021 10:21 IST

Alternative corridors are already congested due to narrow stretches, encroachments

The demand is gaining momentum that KMRL develop alternative routes to divert vehicles, prior to commencement of construction works for Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension.

The Centre had on February 1 given the go ahead for the 11.20-km extension from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, up to Infopark in Kakkanad, which is expected to cost ₹1,957 crore. Even before that, widening of tarred portion of Seaport-Airport Road through which the metro viaduct would pass had begun, since the State government had sanctioned the project in 2019.

Ever since the Kakkanad extension got the Centre’s nod, residents’ associations and others have been demanding that alternative roads be developed to divert vehicles, especially from the narrow and heavily-encroached upon Civil Line Road when the stretch is barricaded to build the metro viaduct.

People’s representatives, including councillors from the region, and through whose divisions motorists travelled when Palarivattom NH Bypass Junction was barricaded for flyover works, have been demanding that KMRL ready a traffic diversion plan and also develop byroads that link NH Bypass with Seaport-Airport Road.

“The KMRL and DMRC had together widened and resurfaced alternative roads in the city and also rebuilt the narrow Ernakulam North overbridge as a four-lane one, prior to barricading work sites as part of metro’s phase one works - in the Aluva-Pettah stretch. The KMRL, which is now single handedly going to develop the Kakkanad extension, must do the same, failing which chaos will prevail on Civil Line Road and on pocket roads that link the city with Kakkanad,” said sources in the Kochi Corporation.

Even otherwise, alternative corridors like the Puthiya Road-Vennala-Palachuvadu-Eachamukku Junction (located on Seaport-Airport Road) are severely congested due to unevenly-wide roads, bottlenecked junctions and encroachments.

A councillor from the region expressed concern at the State government not allotting funds for the access-controlled road that was proposed a decade ago from NH Bypass to Seaport-Airport Road. “This would have provided respite to motorists during the metro extension’s construction stage.”

A senior Traffic Police official expressed the hope that a meeting involving different stakeholders would be convened at the earliest in order to ready a traffic re-routing plan and to develop roads. Responding to this, KMRL officials said traffic plans were discussed within the agency, to ready a draft report. “We hope to finalise a plan of action once the polls get over,” they said.