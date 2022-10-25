Demand for speedy completion of Mattancherry Water Metro terminal

Office-bearers of Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council meet KMRL managing director Loknath Behera

Office-bearers of Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council meet KMRL managing director Loknath Behera

Office-bearers of Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council met Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding speedy re-tendering of work for the Water Metro terminal at Mattancherry. The work on the terminal is yet to begin, although the contract was awarded in 2019 for its construction by December 2020, they said. The contracting firm had withdrawn from the work, and the project is awaiting re-tendering.