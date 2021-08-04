Demand for reference library gains momentum

Kochi

04 August 2021 00:46 IST

Corpn. council to consider proposal by M..K. Sanoo Foundation

The demand for a space in the city to set up a reference library by making use of the collection of books of literary critic M.K. Sanoo is gaining momentum.

The request put forward by the M.K. Sanoo Foundation for the space has reached the Kochi Corporation.

The original proposal is to set up the reference library, a museum and a research centre for promoting academic programmes in translation, theatre, literary criticism and cultural history. Weekly lectures will also be conducted by the foundation on the areas of specialisation of Mr. Sanoo, according to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Kochi Corporation council.

Though the Revenue authorities had identified a 3.5-cent holding near the Ernakulam Public Library, the paper work for handing over the land has not been completed,” M.S. Ranjith, son of Prof. Sanoo, said.

It was in 2018 that the plan for the library was mooted. The decision to allot the land was taken after the office-bearers of the foundation met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Ernakulam in 2019. It was also hinted that the holding would be given to the foundation on lease. Though an in-principle approval for allotting the land has been taken, the Revenue Department is yet to complete the process, he said.

Besides the huge collection of books, Prof. Sanoo has a valuable collection of manuscripts, letters written by great writers and cultural personalities and other documents, which need to be conserved for posterity, said writer John Paul, who is also the vice president of the foundation. It appeared that the COVID outbreak has slowed down the clearance process, he said.

The Kochi Corporation is unlikely to take a decision on the subject as it has received only a sketchy proposal, said J. Sanilmon, chairman of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the corporation.

The council needs a detailed note covering the extent of land and other aspects of the proposal to consider it. The proposal will be placed before the Steering Committee meeting of the Kochi Corporation council, he said.