ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for probe into misuse of government vehicles

February 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nationalist Kerala Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged misuse of government vehicles during the marriage of a senior official at Bolgatty Palace on Monday.

In a release issued here, party chairman Kuruvilla Mathews and general secretary M.N. Giri alleged that the vehicles were used without even removing government boards and beacon lights. They further alleged that police personnel were deployed for carrying luggage of visitors.

They said that such profligacy should be avoided at a time when the State is going through a serious financial crisis. They added that the authorities should comply with judicial orders in this connection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US