Demand for probe into misuse of government vehicles

February 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Nationalist Kerala Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged misuse of government vehicles during the marriage of a senior official at Bolgatty Palace on Monday.

In a release issued here, party chairman Kuruvilla Mathews and general secretary M.N. Giri alleged that the vehicles were used without even removing government boards and beacon lights. They further alleged that police personnel were deployed for carrying luggage of visitors.

They said that such profligacy should be avoided at a time when the State is going through a serious financial crisis. They added that the authorities should comply with judicial orders in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT